Virginia water board certifies proposed natural gas pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia’s Water Control Board has issued a certification for a proposed natural gas pipeline that will run through six counties in the state. The board voted 5-2 Thursday to issue a water quality certification for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The Roanoke Times reports that at a public comment session Wednesday, most of the dozens of speakers expressed concerns about digging trenches for a 42-inch buried steel pipe to run along steep mountain slopes. The board was charged with determining whether there is “reasonable assurance” that water along the pipeline’s route would not be contaminated during construction. The pipeline would move pressurized natural gas through the Roanoke and New River valleys. Appalachian Voices, a nonprofit advocate for Appalachian communities, said in a statement it was disappointed by the decision.