Warner: “Deepfake” altered videos present threat to US political process

Senator Mark Warner says a rapidly-growing practice of digitally altering video has the potential to cause great harm in the American political process — and perhaps very soon. They’re called “Deepfakes” — altering audio and video to look and sound a like a real person saying something they never actually said. Warner is calling upon major tech companies to work with Congress in efforts to combat it. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

03-14 Altered Video Wrap-WLNI-WEB