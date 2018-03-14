Warner: “Deepfake” altered videos present threat to US political process

March 14th, 2018 | Written by:

Senator Mark Warner says a rapidly-growing practice of digitally altering video has the potential to cause great harm in the American political process — and perhaps very soon. They’re called “Deepfakes” — altering audio and video to look and sound a like a real person saying something they never actually said. Warner is calling upon major tech companies to work with Congress in efforts to combat it. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

03-14 Altered Video Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test