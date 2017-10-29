Wind advisory Sunday pm-Monday am; strongest winds overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of the WLNI listening area from 2:00 pm Sunday until 11:00 Monday. Areas covered by the advisory include Bedford, Amherst and Rockbridge Counties. The service issues such advisories when sustained winds are forecast to be 31 to 39 MPH or gusts will range between 46 and 57 MPH. The forecast winds are strong enough to potentially cause minor property damage without extra precautions. In addition, drivers in high-profile vehicles should use extra caution until the winds subside. The strongest winds are expected Sunday night.

From the National Weather Service:

Strong winds expected this afternoon into Monday morning. Low pressure will deepen off Mid Atlantic coast this afternoon and evening and shift into into New England Monday morning. Surge of northwest winds will take place as this occurs, especially tonight.

Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,

Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, and Amherst.

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EDT MONDAY…

* Locations…Alleghany Highlands to the foothills of the Blue

Ridge, including the mountains of Bland and Giles County.

* Hazards…Strong winds.

* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Timing…This afternoon through Monday morning.

* Impacts…Downed tree limbs and branches. Possible power

outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31 to 39 MPH or gusts will range between 46 and 57 MPH. Winds of

these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use extra

caution until the winds subside.