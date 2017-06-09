Winning $1million dollar lottery prize presented in Lynchburg

From the Virginia Lottery: For five months, a Virginia Lottery ticket worth $1 million lay in a drawer in Aubrey Barbour’s house, and he didn’t know it! The Virginia Beach man bought the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket while he was visiting family in Lynchburg for Thanksgiving. He bought it at Speedway, 3732 Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg, when he stopped to gas up for the trip home. On January 1, his ticket was one of three top prize winners drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. However, the valuable ticket lay forgotten in that drawer. Finally, while looking for his checkbook, he stumbled across the ticket. “Something just told me to go check it,” he said, still not realizing its value. When he went to the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Hampton and learned what he had in his possession, the retired Navy chief petty officer couldn’t believe it.“I think I’m dreaming,” he said while filling out his claim form.

His winning ticket is #283611. The other two top prize winners in the January 1 drawing were bought in Richmond and Bristow. Six tickets won $25,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Dumfries, Richmond, Rustburg and Yorktown. An additional 300 tickets each won $500. Speedway receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Mr. Barbour said he has no immediate plans for the winnings.



