Winter Storm Warning posted: significant disruptions forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm warning for much of the Lynchburg region through Saturday afternoon. Forecasters say the winter storm moving mainly to our south and east could bring three to seven inches to the Hill City region. VDOT urges caution on area roadways, especially in higher elevations and on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

From the National Weather Service: WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected, with the higher amounts occuring near the Blue Ridge, from Patrick County Virginia to Watauga County North Carolina.

* WHERE…Counties along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times and snow covered highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.