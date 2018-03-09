Woman critical after train strikes car on Virginia farm road

APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) – Police say a woman who pulled onto a private farm road that runs over train tracks has been hospitalized after a train hit her SUV in Virginia. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email to The Lynchburg News & Advance that 20-year-old Goldie Jones was airlifted with “life-threatening injuries” Thursday morning. University of Virginia Health System spokesman Alex Prevost says she remains in critical condition.



Virginia State Police Trooper T.J. Morgan says Jones attempted to back over the tracks before a Norfolk Southern train struck her car, causing it to spin. Geller said the railroad crossing a stop sign posted. The newspaper reports that visibility along the private road may have been limited, as the crash happened an hour before sunrise in an area without street lights.