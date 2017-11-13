Woman dies in Nelson County US 29 accident

From State Police: Around 12:30 p.m. today (Nov. 13), Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Nelson County. A 2005 Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound on Route 29 about two miles north of Route 6 (River Road) when the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The impact caused the vehicle to spin and strike an embankment. The driver – Maria H. Wood, 51, of Arrington, Va. – was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There were no passengers inside the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.