Woman rescued from burning Lynchburg apartment

Lynchburg fire officials say firefighters rescued a woman overnight from her burning apartment along Greenfield Drive. The call was sounded around 3:20 to the James Crossing apartments, and while firefighters were able to limit damage to that one apartment in the building, they had to rescue a woman living inside. She is now under hospital treatment in Richmond for smoke inhalation. Officials say the apartment suffered $50,000 worth of fire, heat and smoke damage. There is no word yet on the cause. This is the second time in recent weeks that Lynchburg firefighters have had to make a rescue from an apartment fire.