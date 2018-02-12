Wormser named Lynchburg Fire Chief

Lynchburg’s next fire chief is no stranger to the department. Gregory Wormser will be sworn in to his new duties a week from Wednesday. He was named acting chief when Brad Ferguson retired last year. Wormser has served with the city’s fire department since 1995.

News release: Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek announced today that following a nationwide search, she has appointed internal candidate Gregory (Tex) Wormser, to the position of Lynchburg Fire Chief. Wormser was appointed Acting Chief upon the retirement of Fire Chief Brad Ferguson. He will assume Fire Chief duties on February 21. Wormser began working for the Lynchburg Fire Department in 1995 as a Firefighter Paramedic and has continuously been promoted through the ranks, having served in several leadership roles including Battalion Chief, Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief. He completed his undergraduate work from Lynchburg College in 1994 and received his Master’s in Public Administration from Old Dominion University in 2016.

“Greg brings fresh new leadership to the department and I am extraordinarily proud of him as he emerged as the top candidate from a pool of 30 applicants,” said City Manager Bonnie Svrcek. “He is well respected in the community and among his colleagues in public safety. As an internal candidate, he is well aware of the department’s needs and understands the current culture. Most importantly, he has exhibited strong leadership and has already begun to build a strong team with an inclusive communication philosophy.” “I am excited about this opportunity, and I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead such a great organization into the future,” said Wormser. “The employees of the Lynchburg Fire Department do remarkable work in this community, and I am privileged to be a part of it.”