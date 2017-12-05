Wreaths to be placed on graves on Lynchburg-area fallen

What is becoming a Lynchburg tradition continues a week from Saturday at Old City Cemetery. That’s when Daughters of the American Revolution local chapters sponsor their 10th annual “Wreaths Across America” ceremony. It honors those who have served and sacrificed their lives to preserve our freedom. Fresh evergreen wreaths will be placed on their graves. The December 16 ceremony begins at noon; it is free and open to the public.

The Blue Ridge and James River Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in cooperation with the Old City Cemetery in Lynchburg, are proud to sponsor our 10th Anniversary Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, December 16, at 12:00 noon.

This event is free and open to the public. Please arrive early as parking within the Cemetery is very limited and the Cemetery gates close at 11:45 a.m.

This moving ceremony honors those who have served and sacrificed their lives to keep our nation free. Attendees will be invited to participate by placing fresh evergreen wreaths on the graves of the fallen. On National Wreaths Across America Day each December, volunteers place wreaths on individual veterans’ graves in over 1,200 locations throughout the U.S., with ceremonies at sea, and at each of the national cemeteries on foreign soil.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Established in 1806, Old City Cemetery is now Lynchburg’s most visited historic site. It is a Virginia Historic Landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. The gates are open daily, dawn to dusk. For more information, please visit www.gravegarden.org. You may also find us on Facebook and Instagram.