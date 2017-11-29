Young girl hit by a stray bullet in Lynchburg

A 5-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet in Lynchburg, near Taylor and Knight streets. According to police, she suffered non-life-threatening injuries yesterday afternoon and was treated at Lynchburg General Hospital before being released. Investigators don’t believe the girl’s home was being targeted by shots fired in the area.

From Lynchburg Police: On November 28, 2017 at 5:22 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Taylor and Knight Streets for multiple shots fired. A short time later, officers were dispatched to the Lynchburg General Hospital Emergency Room for an alleged victim of this shooting. Detectives met with a five-year-old female resident of Lynchburg who had been hit by one of the stray rounds and sustained a non-life threatening injury to her person. She was treated and released from the hospital.

At this time, there is no reason to believe the child’s home was targeted. Anyone with information regarding this crime—be it witnessing individuals leaving the area, arguing outside, or anything you believe to be pertinent to this case—is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at (434)455-6102.

You may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, visiting their website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or texting “CVCS” and your message to 274637. Any further information related to this incident will be published as an update to this press release.