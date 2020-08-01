Local school systems respond to Youngkin’s order on optional masking in schools

Governor Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of classroom mask mandates is set to take effect Monday, but school systems in Virginia are responding in different ways. Campbell County superintendent Bobby Johnson told the Morning line:

The Bedford County School Board had already voted last week to make masks optional. Lynchburg City says it’s sticking with its current policy mandating masks for the time being until it receives further clarification.

And some of the state’s largest school divisions such as Fairfax, Alexandria, and Richmond say they won’t change their mask mandate policy. A lawsuit challenging the governor’s order was filed Tuesday.