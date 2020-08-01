Longtime Lynchburg-area Delegate Kathy Byron won’t seek re-election

Lynchburg-area Republican Delegate Kathy Byron says she won’t seek re-election after serving 26 sessions in the House. Byron has served as chairman of the House Science and Technology and the House Commerce and Energy Committees and was the first woman to be Chairman of the House Republican Caucus. Byron told the Morningline :





Delegate Byron is reminding constituents that she will be in office until January 10, so they can still reach out with their concerns.

Here is Byron’s message:

This was my twenty-sixth session. During my tenure, there have been seven Speakers of the House and eight Governors. When I began serving in 1998, the Democrats had been in the majority since the 19th Century. Two years later, I was part of the first-ever Republican House majority. The Democrats regained control for the 2020 and 2021 sessions, only to have Republicans put back in charge last year.

Along the way, I’ve served as chairman of the House Science and Technology and the House Commerce and Energy Committees. I was the first woman elected Chairman of the House Republican Caucus. I’ve successfully shepherded bills to expand broadband, advance certified and credentialed education, and make Virginia more attractive to manufacturers. I never stopped fighting for lower taxes, the life of the unborn, and freedom from government overreach.

Representing the people of our region has been a tremendous honor and very rewarding work. Passing legislation gives you a sense of accomplishment. Having that legislation succeed in improving people’s lives – sometimes in big ways, other times in small ones – provides a truly humbling gratification.

Now, however, is the right time for me to bring my service in the House to a close. After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek reelection in November. This was neither a casual decision nor an easy one. While serving in the General Assembly can be frustrating, exasperating, and time-consuming, it is also rewarding, fulfilling, and gratifying.

I have met so many wonderful people and been blessed by their friendships and honored by their prayers over the years. I have one of the best legislative assistants, Dexter Gaines, that anyone could ask for. He handles constituent services expediently, keeps me on schedule , and as most who know him will attest, he is just a great person. Thank you Dexter.

I want to thank the voters who entrusted me to represent them in Richmond for the last 26 sessions. I am “extremely” blessed to have a husband that has always supported my decisions and my happiness and my grown children who really don’t need me but would like to see more of me .

I look forward to see what God has in store for my next journey. This last one was pretty awesome so I can only imagine, and Praise him for all he’s done in my life! I didn’t quit, and I am still your Delegate until January 10, so please do not hesitate to contact me if I can assist you with State Government.

God Bless!!!