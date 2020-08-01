Loose Leaf Collection Ends February 25

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Loose leaf collection will end Friday, February 25, 2022 in all Wards. There is no charge for this service, and no phone call is necessary. Citizens are asked to rake leaves curbside but do not place in leaves in the street. Leaf piles should be free of sticks, rocks and pine cones. City crews will vacuum leaves as promptly as possible.

Note: Bagged leaves may be placed at curbside for pick up during regular trash collection; however, a prepaid City of Lynchburg Blue Bag must be used.

For more information, contact Citizens First at 856-CITY (2489).