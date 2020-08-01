Loudoun board: delegate who attended mob march should resign

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Loudoun County’s governing board is calling for the resignation of a Republican delegate who attended the Jan. 6 mob march on the Capitol. The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution early Wednesday urging Del. Dave LaRock to resign. LaRock represents western Loudoun County and is the only Republican in northern Virginia’s House delegation. The resolution cited his participation in the Jan. 6 march and his false attacks on the election’s legitimacy. LaRock then attacked his critics for failing to focus on “the needs of the colored community” when the Loudoun branch of the NAACP and others called for his ouster. The board’s six Democrats voted for the resolution. Three Republicans either opposed, abstained or were absent.