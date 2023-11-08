Louis Cambeletta and Duke Davis Talk New Reber-Thomas Dining Center at Liberty University

Louis Cambeletta from Liberty University and Duke Davis the Regional Manager of Sudexo joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the brand new Reber-Thomas Dining Center that was opened at Liberty University this week, how long it had been planned, all of the different options that are offered at the new facility, can this be used to attract students to come to the university, are more schools around the country upgrading dining centers, are they looking to hire more people, can members of the public come and dine at the new facility, and more.