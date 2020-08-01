Louisville tops No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 in ACC showdown

BC-BKC–T25-Virginia Tech-Louisville, 1st Ld-Writethru

Jan 06, 2021 10:35PM (GMT 03:35)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Johnson scored 17 points, including a free throw with 6.6 seconds left, and Louisville withstood a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer, holding off No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 in a matchup of unbeaten ACC teams. The Cardinals led 47-33 early in the second half before Tech fought back to within 72-71 on Keve Aluma’s two free throws with 6.6 left. Johnson missed the second of two free throws to give the Hokies a final chance, but Hunter Cattoor’s long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired. Jalen Cone had 23 points for the Hokies.