Low water level prompts changes for James River Batteau Festival

The annual James River Batteau Festival kicks off Saturday – with a few changes, thanks to Mother Nature. About 10 to 15 batteau crews will launch from Riveredge Park Saturday morning and begin their 8-day journey down the James River to Richmond. But due to low water levels on the James, Jeff Taylor says the Batteau won’t stop at Percival’s Island this year.

Taylor says a good time to watch the Batteau pass Percival’s Island is between 8 and 10. There’s also a launch festival on Friday evening at 3 Roads Brewing in downtown Lynchburg.