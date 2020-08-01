LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema issues statement regarding Chauvin verdict

To our community:

We understand that the last year has been difficult and traumatic for many. As we have said, our hearts and condolences continue to be with the family and friends of George Floyd after his horrifying death.

Today the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin announced verdicts of guilty on all charges in connection with Mr. Floyd’s death. While we know this decision can never bring Mr. Floyd back, our hope is that this verdict will allow us to move the healing process forward as we come together to build a stronger community.

As your police department, we value our relationships with all members of our community and appreciate your engagement over the past year. Our conversations with you helped us to better understand your needs and work toward serving you more effectively. We look forward to our continued partnership with all those who are willing to join us in making Lynchburg an even greater place to live, work, and play.

Ryan M. Zuidema

Chief of Police

Lynchburg Police Department

434-455-6045