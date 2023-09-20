LPD: Hanover Street incident may have been a “swatting” case

Lynchburg Police believe what was reported as a potential hostage situation on Hanover Street earlier this week may have been a swatting incident. That’s when someone calls in a false emergency to get police to respond to another person’s address. Around 4pm Wednesday, police went to the 21-hundred block of Hanover Street for a man armed with a gun, claiming he was holding his family hostage and was going to harm them. Patrol officers set up a perimeter, brought a tactical team and negotiator to the scene and advised the public to stay away. When the home was searched no residents were located inside. This incident is being investigated as a potential swatting call. Anyone with information should call Lynchburg Police.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LPD Investigating Potential Swatting Call that led to a Residence on Hanover Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after resources were called to a potential hostage situation Wednesday night.

On September 20, 2023, at 3:37 p.m. LPD Officers responded to the 2100-block of Hanover Street for a man claiming he was holding his family hostage and was going to harm them. Officers were told the man was armed with a gun.

Patrol officers set up a perimeter and multiple specialized units were called out to assist. When the home was searched no residents were located inside. This incident is being investigated as a potential swatting call.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or by calling the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888)798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

This is an ongoing investigation but at this time is believed to be a swatting call. Any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.

