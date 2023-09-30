LPD investigating shots fired that may have struck police car

Lynchburg Police are still investigating whether a police car was struck by gunfire Saturday night at the Meadows Apartments. Just after 10pm, officers who had responded to a domestic violence incident heard a gunshot nearby. A resident also reported hearing a gunshot from an apartment’s breezeway. Officers didn’t find a suspect. They processed a Police vehicle that was believed to have been struck by gunfire but haven’t located any evidence.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after officers and a resident reported hearing a gunshot in the Meadows Apartments.

On September 30, 2023, at approximately 10:06 p.m. as LPD officers were clearing from a domestic violence call for service at the Meadows Apartments when they heard a gunshot, nearby. A resident also reported hearing a gunshot coming from an apartment’s breezeway. Officers completed a thorough search of the area and were not able to locate a suspect.

LPD’s Forensics Unit processed a Police vehicle that was believed to have been struck by gunfire but has not located any evidence at this point in the investigation

LPD is asking anyone in the area with a doorbell or security camera that may have captured this incident to share the footage with law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Bond at 434-455-6161 or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest.

