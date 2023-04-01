LPD Searching For Man The Burglarized RISE Dispensary

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a burglary that occurred overnight at the RISE Cannabis Dispensary.

On April 1, 2023, at 11:35 p.m., officers responded to 1110 Campbell Avenue in reference to a police alarm. Upon arrival, officers found that the window to the front door had been broken out. Officers searched the interior but no one was located inside. Security video showed a male wearing glasses, a red shirt, and black pants throw a brick through the glass doors. He then entered the lobby area and took various items before leaving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Owen at (434) 455-6157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.