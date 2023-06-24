Lynchburg Police seized more than 100 grams of meth, 22 grams of cocaine, 3-thousand dollars cash and 2 guns from two hotel rooms last Saturday. Police say they were patrolling near the Super 8 Motel on Candlers Mountain Road when a police canine alerted his handler to narcotics in a vehicle. Police found drugs in the car and then searched two hotel rooms. 34-year-old Travis H. Bryant faces numerous gun and drugs charges. 54-year-old Lisa Falwell faces drug charges. 44-year-old Margaret Lindow of Lynchburg is wanted on drug charges.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LPD Seizes Over 100 Grams of Narcotics with Help of K9

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Lynchburg Police Department Officers seized 103.2 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics after searching two hotel rooms and a vehicle last Saturday.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at approximately 10:31 a.m. LPD officers were engaged in a proactive patrol in the 3700-block of Candlers Mountain Road when a police canine alerted his handler to narcotics in a vehicle. After finding drugs in the vehicle, two hotel rooms were searched.

The following was seized from the vehicle and rooms:

103.2 grams of methamphetamine

22.2 grams of cocaine

$3,000 in cash

2 firearms

1 part of a firearm

Drug paraphernalia

Travis H. Bryant (34) of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with the following:

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance

Selling or Manufacturing of Drugs within 1000 ft of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lisa Falwell (54) of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Selling or Manufacturing Drugs within 1000 ft of a School

Margaret Lindow (44) of Lynchburg is wanted in relation to the case on the charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Selling or Manufacturing Drugs within 1000 ft of a School.

LPD’s Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT) aided patrol officers with this case. LPD will continue its efforts to proactively patrol the city to keep drugs and violent criminals off our streets.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information on this crime.