LPD warns of identify theft for unemployment claims

For Immediate Release: April 6, 2021

Crime of the Week – April 6, 2021

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department recently has received multiple unemployment identity theft reports. Scammers are using stolen identities to file unemployment claims for Virginia residents in Virginia and in other states.

If you have been a victim of this type of fraud, report it to the appropriate state’s labor or unemployment board. In Virginia, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website or call 1-800-782-4001. You may also need to file with a report with your local police or sheriff’s office.



Lynchburg residents can file a report with the LPD Police Information Desk at (434) 455-6041.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

###