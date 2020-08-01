LRBA Pancakes and Politics Virtual Legislative Breakfast

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s Virtual Pancakes and Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast is Thursday morning at 7:30. It’s your chance to hear area lawmakers share how the upcoming General Assembly session will affect your business, and what they’re doing to improve the region’s business climate.  A different look this year but still the same great information.  By registering you will receive a gift card  a local restaurant or shop to help support this vital sector of economy.   The virtual Pancakes and Politics Breakfast. Reserve your spot today by visiting lynchburg region.org. 

