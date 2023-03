Liberty Flames basketball men’s head coach Ritchie McKay joins The Sportsline to talk post season action and ASUN tournament, including what the message ’52-26′ meant in their comeback win in the semifinals, on how Darius McGhee stepped aside to let guard Colin Porter lead the team in scoring, and on the motivation and inspiration the team has in their rematch with Kennesaw State + his side of the story involving his first career technical foul from Karl Hess.