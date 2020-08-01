LU Law School offering free tax assistance

Liberty University School of Law will host Volunteer Income Tax Assistance services free for qualifying individuals from Feb. 16-March 5 (closed Sundays).

Weeks 1 & 2: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 – 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Week 3: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Location: Liberty Mountain Conference Center in Candlers Station Shopping Center

*Masks are required inside the building

To qualify for the free service, the income of the taxpayer (or the income of both spouses if filing jointly) may not exceed $54,000. No appointment is necessary; the service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Returns from previous years and international student tax returns cannot be filed. Both spouses must be present if married and filing jointly.

What to Bring: