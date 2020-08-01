LU Law School offering free tax assistance

Liberty University School of Law will host Volunteer Income Tax Assistance services free for qualifying individuals from Feb. 16-March 5 (closed Sundays).
- Weeks 1 & 2: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 – 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Week 3: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Location: Liberty Mountain Conference Center in Candlers Station Shopping Center
*Masks are required inside the building
To qualify for the free service, the income of the taxpayer (or the income of both spouses if filing jointly) may not exceed $54,000. No appointment is necessary; the service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Returns from previous years and international student tax returns cannot be filed. Both spouses must be present if married and filing jointly.
What to Bring:
- Proof of identification (photo ID)
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and dependents
- Birth dates for you, your spouse, and dependents on the tax return
- Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099)
- A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
- Proof of bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit (blank check)
- If applicable, the total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number (Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number)
- Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
- Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable