Liberty Flames analyst Paul Nazigan joins The Sportsline to talk life, sports, and LU basketball, including why tonight’s Kennesaw State game is of the utmost importance for the Flames to stay atop the standings, on how it’s been another successful season for Darius McGhee, Ritchie McKay, and the entire program, and looks ahead at which teams could be Liberty’s biggest threat in the ASUN tournament in March.