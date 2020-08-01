LU’s Sonic-Con returns with “Animaniacs” concert

Liberty University is bringing back the 2nd annual Sonic-Con in October – featuring the creative minds and voices behind the Warner Brothers cartoon “Animaniacs”. Sonic-Con is a national audio theatre convention that features industry professionals in voice acting, writing, and sound design. Returning from last year’s inaugural convention are actors from Focus on the Family’s “Adventures in Odyssey” to once again lead masterclasses. Sonic-Con is Oct. 22-24 on the Liberty University campus. Advance tickets are on sale now.

Here is the entire news release from Liberty University;

Audio theatre convention Sonic-Con returning this fall with special ‘Animaniacs’ concert

The creative minds and voices behind the Warner Brothers wacky cartoon “Animaniacs” and Focus on the Family’s “Adventures in Odyssey” will join the second annual Sonic-Con national audio theatre convention Oct. 22-24 on the Liberty University campus.

An “Animaniacs in Concert” event will be held on Oct. 23 featuring performers Rob Paulsen (voice of Yakko and Pinky), Maurice LaMarche (Brain), and Emmy-winning composer Randy Rogel, who will be accompanied in singalongs by the Liberty Symphony Orchestra in the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert Hall. (Purchase tickets on the Sonic-Con website).

“Adventures in Odyssey” co-creator Phil Lollar and cast members Katie Leigh (Connie Kendall) and Will Ryan (Eugene Meltsner) will be returning from last year’s inaugural convention to once again lead masterclasses. The “Animaniacs” performers and cartoon creator Butch Hartman, best known for his Nickelodeon shows “The Fairly OddParents” and “Danny Phantom,” will also lead masterclasses. Other industry professionals in voice acting, writing, and sound design will be appearing with a new works festival, listening lounges, panel discussions, live audio performances, and fun voice competitions.

“Sonic-Con 2021 is going to highlight some wonderful talent within the voice acting industry, giving fans and aspiring professionals from across the country an opportunity to learn and be entertained,” said Sonic-Con executive director and theatre arts professor Chris Nelson. “This is truly a one-of-a-kind audio theatre convention that Liberty’s School of Communication and the Arts is honored to host.”

Advance tickets for Sonic-Con are on sale now. Guests can purchase a Basic Weekend or Super Weekend pass. (The Super pass gives attendees access to the six masterclasses and exclusive meet and greets for networking, entrance to a win a private voiceover coaching session, and priority casting for the new works festival.)

Super Sonic-Con

ADVANCE | July 1 – Sept. 23

Adult (18+) – $140

Student (College, Ages 10-17, Military & Seniors (55+) – $120

REGULAR| Sept. 24 – Oct. 22 Adult (18+) – $160 Student (College, Ages 10-17, Military & Seniors (55+) – $140



Basic Sonic-Con

ADVANCE | July 1 – Sept. 23 Adult (18+) – $80 Student (College, Ages 10-17, Military & Seniors (55+) – $60

REGULAR | Sept. 24 – Oct. 22 Adult (18+) – $100 Student (College, Ages 10-17, Military & Seniors (55+) – $80



For more details on Sonic-Con, visit the convention website

