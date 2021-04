There’s new life for a former motel in downtown Lynchburg: developers plan to turn the former Travelodge on Main St. into 55 condominiums. Maddox & Son Construction, Inc. says on FAcebook that they will call the development the Wayne. They describe it as luxury living featuring a gated entrance, pool, parking, and a gym. Phase one is planned to be completed by Fall 2021.

