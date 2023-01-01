Lynchburg area prepares for more storms

The Lynchburg area is expected to get severe storms later today,and officials want everyone to be prepared. The National Weather Service is warning of possible isolated tornadoes, large hail and local flooding. Downed trees and power lines could mean power outages and structural damage. Officials are reminding residents not to drive through standing water, do not touch downed power lines, do not drive around barricades, and only call 9-1-1 in an emergency. City crews are also preparing to address any situations that may arise from the storm.

City departments are making preparation to address any situations that may arise from the storm.



Residents are reminded of the following:

} Do not drive through standing water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

} Do not touch downed power lines. The lines may still be live!

} Do not drive around barricades (set up for high waters or downed trees, for example).

} Only call 9-1-1 in an emergency. Listen to your local radio and television stations for updates.

Sign up to receive important weather and other emergency alerts HERE.




