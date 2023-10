The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council is paying tribute to 14 local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war on terror by planting 14 trees in their honor. The Veterans Council will dedicate the trees this Saturday at the Blackwater Creek Trail Extension at Linkhorne Middle School. The keynote speaker is Desmond T. Doss Jr, the son of Lynchburg native and World War II Medal of Honor recipient Desmond T. Doss. The ceremony begins at 11am.