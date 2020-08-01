Lynchburg Area Veterans Council wins $10,000 grant in national contest

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council now has an extra 10-thousand dollars to help homeless veterans. The Council received the most votes in a national contest sponsored by Homes For Heroes Foundation.  Veterans Council President Tom Current : 

 

Current says the 10-thousand dollar grant will help pay for motel stays for veterans while they are in the process of finding a permanent home. 

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council was competing against organizations in Texas and Colorado. Current says he’s thankful for Lynchburg’s support of its veterans.  