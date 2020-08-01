Lynchburg-based National Guard Solders return from Africa

The First group of Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have returned from their 11 months federal active duty in the Horn of Africa. They returned to Richmond yesterday. More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard troops conducted security operations throughout the Horn of Africa. The Guard says more soldiers will return in the coming weeks after completing administrative tasks.