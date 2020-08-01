Lynchburg Beacon of Hope’s annual Cornament May 6th

cornament.org

The Corn-a-ment is a fun event, bringing folks together from many different avenues of our community – all in support of Lynchburg Beacon of Hope, our High School Future Centers, and the Stay Close, Go Far Scholarships. The 9th Annual Corn-a-ment will be played in a one-day event on May 6, 2023.

How to Get Involved

Sponsor a Team. Team sponsors continue to be the heart of this unique event. Team sponsorships have been from families, small businesses, corporate partners, and our partner schools alike.

Be an Event Sponsor. Event sponsors can bring the whole gang to watch this fun event. Event sponsors receive a team of 2 players and prominent recognition in print and social media outlets.

Be a Spectator. Don't want to play but want to be part of the action? Join us as a spectator!

Buy a Raffle Ticket. Nothing says family fun like cornhole, BBQ, and college sports and Beacon of Hope has just what you need! Our amazing raffle package combines custom cornhole boards, a Moore & Giles leather & canvas picnic tote, 4 UVA football or basketball tickets (game selection is winner's choice!), and a $100 gift card to County Smoak. Tickets are only $10.

