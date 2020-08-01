Lynchburg Beacon of Hope’s annual Cornament May 6th

The Corn-a-ment is a fun event, bringing folks together from many different avenues of our community – all in support of Lynchburg Beacon of Hope, our High School Future Centers, and the Stay Close, Go Far Scholarships. The 9th Annual Corn-a-ment will be played in a one-day event on May 6, 2023.
How to Get Involved
- Sponsor a Team. Team sponsors continue to be the heart of this unique event. Team sponsorships have been from families, small businesses, corporate partners, and our partner schools alike.
- Be an Event Sponsor. Event sponsors can bring the whole gang to watch this fun event. Event sponsors receive a team of 2 players and prominent recognition in print and social media outlets.
- Be a Spectator. Don’t want to play but want to be part of the action? Join us as a spectator!
- Buy a Raffle Ticket. Nothing says family fun like cornhole, BBQ, and college sports and Beacon of Hope has just what you need! Our amazing raffle package combines custom cornhole boards, a Moore & Giles leather & canvas picnic tote, 4 UVA football or basketball tickets (game selection is winner’s choice!), and a $100 gift card to County Smoak. Tickets are only $10.
