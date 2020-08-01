Lynchburg, Bedford County respond to frigid temperatures

LYNCHBURG:

The City of Lynchburg is responding to the extreme cold front moving through the region.

Department of Public Works

Public Works crews have been applying salt to primary and secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses prior to freezing conditions developing, in an effort to aide in drying of pavement surfaces. As temperatures continue to drop significantly any remaining moisture on roadways will freeze, making driving conditions hazardous. Crews will switch to abrasives to provide traction for emergency vehicles.

With high winds and saturated soils, Public Works is receiving reports of downed trees. Crews are responding to these calls and coordinating with utilities to clear lines from trees to facilitate reopening of roadways.

The City of Lynchburg is asking that the public avoid travel unless absolutely necessary at this time.

The Concord Turnpike Convenience Center is CLOSED and will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Warming Shelter

The City of Lynchburg has partnered with the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families. The shelter will provide overflow care in the Salvation Army gym, as needed, from Friday, December 23 at 4:00 p.m. through Monday, December 26 at 8:00 a.m.



Lynchburg Water Resources

Lynchburg Water Resources reminds residents that when temperatures fall below freezing, pipes can leak due to expanded, frozen water within. For tips on properly preparing indoor pipes and protecting them from freezing or breaking, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/prevent-freezing-pipes. Residents who experience water service disruptions can call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.

Lynchburg Regional Airport

Passengers traveling over the next few days should monitor airline updates regularly. Those who have travel questions should contact their airline directly. The airport terminal building closes every evening and reopens each morning. It will close on Saturday, December 24 at 6:00 p.m. and reopen on Sunday, December 25 at 10:00 a.m.



Additionally, the City of Lynchburg is encouraging everyone to protect themselves against serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold. It is extremely important to take precautions when spending time outdoors as frostbite and hypothermia can be a real possibility.

To lower your risk:

Wear cold weather appropriate clothing like gloves/mittens, hats, scarves and snow boots. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing and cover your face and mouth if possible.

Be aware of the wind chill factor. Wind can cause body-heat loss.

Stay dry, and if you become wet, head indoors and remove any wet clothing immediately.

Limit your time outdoors.

Make sure you monitor the time your children are out in the cold.

Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia should not be ignored. Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing. It causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas and most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Hypothermia is an abnormally low body temperature caused when the body is losing heat faster than it can be produced. Warning signs may include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness. If you suspect symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia, seek medical attention care immediately.



Also, check on your neighbors and loved ones. Although anyone can suffer from extreme cold, some people are at greater risk than others. Older people are particularly susceptible to illness, injury or isolation. Make sure they are safe and are properly heating their homes.



Don’t forget about your pets! Keep them indoors if at all possible. Provide plenty of food and water, and when outside, make sure they are bundled up! Remember – if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets as well.

For more information on winter preparedness and dealing with extreme cold, visit www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather/, www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety.

Be sure to sign up for Lynchburg Alerts at www.lynchburgva.gov/lynchburg-alerts to receive critical information about emergencies and other important community news. If you already subscribe, make sure your information is current.

BEDFORD COUNTY:

Bedford County prepares for frigid cold temperatures, wind

(Bedford, VA)—Frigid cold temperatures and high winds have the potential to affect residents in Bedford County in the coming days.

There will be limited hours at waste convenience centers.

For the safety of the public and employees, Bedford County waste convenience centers will have limited hours on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24.

December 23: Open 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

December 24 (tentative): Open 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Please check the Bedford County website for updates before traveling to a center since the operating hours may change as weather conditions deteriorate. There is also the potential for downed trees or electrical/mechanical failures at the centers.

Use 911 for emergencies only.

If you lose power, do not call 911 to report your outage. Report the outage to your power company.

Appalachian Power: 1-800-956-4237 or www.appalachianpower.com

Southside Electric: 1-866-878-5514 or www.sec.coop

Bedford Electrical Department: 540-258-4057 or bedfordpoweroutage.com

Residents should call 911 for electrical hazards and emergencies such as powerlines across a road or a fire due to downed electrical lines.

Preparations are underway to create warming stations.

The Bedford County Department of Social Services is working with various churches in Bedford County to serve as warming stations if the need arises. We will communicate these locations and their hours of operation if it is determined they need to be opened.

EMS response times may be longer.

If there is significant ice from this weather system, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue advises that response times may be delayed as ambulances navigate local roads safely.

Residents can find updates regarding these topics on the Bedford County website and Facebook/Twitter.