Lynchburg bicyclist critically injured in car crash

Here’s more information from Lynchburg Police:

A man was injured when he was hit by a car as he rode his bicycle last night. It happened around 10:30 at the intersection of 12th and Kemper Streets. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and police are investigating.



LYNCHBURG, Va. – An adult male is in critical condition as a result of a vehicle crash last night.

On October 29, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) officers and Lynchburg Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of 12th and Kemper Streets for a report of a vehicle crash involving a bicycle. The bicyclist, an adult male, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, which is under investigation by LPD’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about this incident is asked to contact Officer M. Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.