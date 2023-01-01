Lynchburg cancels International Festival; City Manager Wynter Benda and Council Member Marty Misjuns issue statements

International Festival Canceled

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Lynchburg has made the difficult to decision to cancel the International Festival scheduled for this Saturday, May 4 at City Stadium. The safety and well-being of attendees, volunteers and employees are the upmost priority, and the decision was necessary to ensure everyone’s welfare.



The International Festival is a meaningful and welcoming event that features international foods, music, dance and family-friendly activities. Its goal is to celebrate and reflect the diverse cultures and heritages in the city of Lynchburg and is produced in partnership with many organizations and businesses in our community.



The City is actively working with vendors, performers, sponsors and other partners with information on event logistics.

Here is a statement from Councilman Marty Misjuns:

Statement Regarding the Cancellation of Lynchburg’s 7th Annual International Festival

LYNCHBURG, VA – Yesterday afternoon, I received notification from City Manager Wynter Benda regarding intelligence indicating that local groups, including LYH Queer Town Hall led by Mr. Vicente Gonzales, intended to disrupt our peaceful International Festival scheduled for tomorrow. During our conversation, Mr. Benda mentioned the possibility of canceling the event due to public safety concerns, which he was actively assessing. I emphasized my stance against yielding to the actions of a few radical extremists from groups like LYH Queer Town Hall who seem to have instilled fear in our city staff, raising concerns for the safety of our citizens. I offered support for additional resources to ensure the safety of the masses planning to attend and expressed worries about potential financial losses for local vendors due to perishable goods purchased for the festival. Drawing from my experience four years ago in public safety for our city, I highlighted the repercussions of succumbing to activists, which resulted in the destruction of a business and threatened lives within our community . We cannot afford to capitulate to extremism in our city. Ultimately, Mr. Benda decided to cancel the International Festival, citing his responsibility as our city manager for public safety. I respect his decision in this regard. I refuse to stay silent in the face of Neo-Marxist extremists who collaborate with Sharia Supremacists nationwide to disrupt our college campuses. If we allow them, they will encroach upon our communities, as seen in the mass riots and vandalism during the 2020 “mostly peaceful” protests. We must stand firm against their disdain for the American way of life. Radical extremists attempting to disrupt peace in Lynchburg must be held accountable for any damages they inflict upon our city and any acts of intimidation or threats against our citizens or government. Lynchburg should not provide sanctuary for those with malicious intentions towards our citizens or their property.

Thank you to the members of our city staff, volunteers, artists and local businesses who worked on putting together a successful event.

Below is Wynter Benda’s statement regarding the cancelation of the event:

“The Hill City is proud of celebrating our communities’ diversity and fostering a sense of unity among all residents and visitors. However, recent national events and discussions have raised concerns about potential misuse of events like our International Festival.

Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, I made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend’s festival after extensive consultation with our public safety officials, city leadership, the event’s planning committee and others.

While there have not been any immediate threats to our community or this event, we believe it is our responsibility to act with caution and prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone involved. Please know that this decision was not made lightly. Our primary goal is to ensure that our city remains a welcoming place for all.”