A Lynchburg chef has reached the semi-finals of an international competition. Michelle Ayers owns Purple Door Catering and has been advancing in the online Favorite Chef competition. She spoke with the Morningline:

Ayers is hoping to make the Final Four on Thursday. The overall winner receives 50-thousand dollars and a spread in Bon Appetit magazine. You can vote free once a day and vote more by making contributions toward Feeding America, and the webite is fav chef.com.