Lynchburg Christmas Parade Dec. 3

Temporary Street Closures for Annual Lynchburg Christmas Parade

Lynchburg, Va. – On Sunday, December 3, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., temporary street closures will occur to accommodate the annual Lynchburg Christmas Parade route.



The parade route will include departure from Bank of the James Stadium, turning right on Fort Avenue, then left on Wythe Road, straight on Oakley Avenue, right on Memorial Avenue and ending at E.C. Glass High School. These street areas, as well as some smaller connecting streets, will be temporarily closed.



Motorists, including emergency vehicles, will need to use alternate routes during this time.



The Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Central Virginia Business Coalition. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LynchburgChristmasParade/.