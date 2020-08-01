Lynchburg City Council Adds More Time For Citizen’s Remarks For Upcoming Meeting

Following a bomb threat at City Hall that forced last week’s City Council Meeting to be delayed several hours, the city has decided that they will allocate more time for citizens to make remarks during tomorrow’s meeting. Hundreds of people had come out last week to speak on the issues of the real estate tax rate, water/sewer rate, and other things within the 2024 budget. Due to the delay, the meeting did not even end until after 2am and many of the people signed up to speak had left before the meeting had started. The deadline to speak at the meeting has passed and the meeting will start at 7:30pm tomorrow night. The full schedule for the meeting can be found on the City Website.