Lynchburg City Council approves youth curfew

Lynchburg children under age 18 won’t be allowed out between the hours of 11pm and 5am unless it’s for work or other approved activities. Lynchburg Council approved a curfew to help combat recent crime involving young people, including the death of a 6-year-old boy when four juveniles fired into his home on Floyd Street.

The curfew is set to expire in December and Councilman Jeff Helgeson says he hopes it won’t have to be renewed:

Helgeson_curfew :20

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi was the lone vote against the curfew:

The curfew will take effect Friday.