Lynchburg City Council ends agreement with Lynchburg City Schools over surplus spending

Lynchburg City Council was on its best behavior last night as they debated a 30-year-old agreement with Lynchburg City Schools that gave the school system discretion in spending any leftover money in its budget. Supporters of keeping the agreement said they trust the school board to best determine how the money is spent. Councilman Sterling Wilder wanted to keep the agreement:

But Councilman Jeff Helgeson wants the money to go back to the city:

Ultimately, city council voted 5-2 to terminate the agreement, with the understanding that they will restructure a new arrangement with the school system.

School Board Chairman James Coleman says he’s confident another agreement can be reached: