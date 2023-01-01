Lynchburg City Council finalizes budget with 4-3 vote on Capital Improvements Plan

Lynchburg City Council finalized its 2024 budget last night with a 4-3 vote to approve the 500-million-dollar, five-year Capital Improvements Plan. Last month, some council members said they wanted more time to consider that capital plan. Last night, one of those council members, Larry Taylor, voted to move ahead:

The capital plan includes upgrades to College and Heritage parks, $6.6 million in building repairs, and $800,000 for the construction of the new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters.