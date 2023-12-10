Lynchburg City Council member Marty Misjuns files appeal of his censure by Council

Lynchburg City Councilman Marty Misjuns has filed an appeal to his censure last month by City Council. The censure, which Council approved 5-2, says Misjuns threatened city staff and insulted their professional reputations, lacked decorum and decency while engaging fellow members of council, and attempted to solicit assistance for conducting a setup for a colleague’s town hall meeting with the intent of making the colleague look bad. It fines Misjuns one month’s salary, about $830. In a weekend news release, Misjuns called the censure “a politically charged show trial based on unchallenged allegations” that he says “violate his rights, and seize his property – without notice, factfinding, or an opportunity to defend himself.” His appeal names Lynchburg City Council, the City of Lynchburg, the five council members who censured him, and the city manager.

Read Misjuns’ news release here:

https://misjuns.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Misjuns-Press-Release-20231210.pdf