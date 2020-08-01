Lynchburg City Council members clash over tax relief

Lynchburg City Council is discussing tax relief for residents. Republicans in the majority on council have said the city overtaxed residents when it left the real estate tax rate at 1.11 as home values were going up. They’ve been divided on how to provide tax relief. Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi wants to hear some different options:

Councilman Jeff Helgeson proposed immediately lowering the tax rate to .99 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value:

Helgeson_tax relief :20

That motion was defeated 4-3, while Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi’s proposal passed 5-2.