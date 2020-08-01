Lynchburg City Council rejects equalization after public hearing on tax increase

Lynchburg City Council last night voted down an effort to equalize the city’s property tax rate – but say they want to discuss the issue further. The city’s current tax rate is $1.11 per $100 of assessed value. Leaving it at that rate would generate more than 4-million extra dollars in the city budget but amount to higher taxes for those whose property value assessments recently increased. Council’s vote came after a rally and numerous comment opposed to the tax increase at a public hearing. Among those opposed to the increase: Del. Wendell Walker and Ben Castle:

Council is slated to take a final vote on the budget May 25.