Lynchburg City Council to vote on 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolution

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed plans to introduce a resolution making Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Three years ago, a similar motion failed after a public hearing that drew hundreds of people to EC Glass Auditorium. Republicans now hold a majority on city council for the first time in 20 years.

If the resolution passes, Lynchburg would join more than 100 Virginia localities that have declared themselves 2nd amendment sanctuaries in not enforcing state gun laws they consider restrictive. Here is Mayor Reed’s statement: