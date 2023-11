Lynchburg City Council voted last night to extend the 11pm citywide curfew on teenagers for another six months. It went into effect earlier this year after the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy on Floyd Street. Police chief Ryan Zuidema gave an example of how it’s been working:

Zuidema says vehicle larcenies are down 54-percent and property crime is down almost 33-percent from this time last year. Opponents of extending the curfew say they don’t want it to become permanent.