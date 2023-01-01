Lynchburg City Councilman Misjuns proposes “Merit, Excellence, and Opportunity” resolution

Lynchburg Councilman Marty Misjuns” has proposed a “Merit, Excellence, and Opportunity” resolution he says would ensure that the city’s government is fair to all people, regardless of race or sex. But the NAACP, YWCA, and Lynchburg Voters League last night spoke out against it. They are concerned it will harm the city’s diversity efforts.

Here’s Owen Cardwell with the Lynchburg Voters’ League:

Misjuns and Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi exchanged words when Faraldi made a motion to adjourn the meeting without discussing the resolution:

Misjuns told the Morningline he will bring back the resolution at an upcoming meeting.